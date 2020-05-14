Zion National Park reopens with limited operations

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park has reopened with restrictions after an extended closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The park opened Tuesday and will be operational during daylight hours but the visitor shuttle system will remain closed, The Spectrum reported.

Zion was closed for more than a month after Utah restricted gatherings to 10 or fewer people to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“If visiting, please park legally and responsibly,” officials said on social media. “An alternative to the Zion Scenic Canyon Drive is SR-9. Additionally, more parking is available at the visitor center, which is a starting point for The Parus and Watchman Trails. It will help to have a backup plan if the Scenic Drive closes.”

There are still closed areas and activities inside the park, including The Narrows, the top section of Angels Landing and the campgrounds, officials said. Hiking is allowed but people must remain on established trails and cross-country travel is prohibited.

Visitors should take proper measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining a six-foot distance from others, limit group sizes, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds and cover mouths when coughing or sneezing, officials said.

