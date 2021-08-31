Zenith oil terminal fined by state for 'flagrant' conduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon regulators have fined a crude oil storage company nearly $25,000, saying it performed months of construction work without a permit at its terminal along the Willamette River in Northwest Portland.

Newly-released documents show the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality imposed the financial penalty last month, claiming the unsanctioned activity at the property posed a risk of discharging harmful sediment into the nearby waterway, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.