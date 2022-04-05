Zelenskyy to address UN amid outrage over civilian deaths OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 1:04 a.m.
1 of18 Volunteers collect bodies of murdered civilians, in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Parts of a destroyed aircraft at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 People stay in a yard as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks next to the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 CORRECTS NAME Ruslan Mishanin bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, April 4, 2022. More than 4 million people have fled the war in Ukraine and crossed borders into neighbourhood countries. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 A Ukrainian soldier walks with children passing destroyed cars due to the war against Russia, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Apr. 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, stands near the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A view of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 A view inside the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Soldiers place the Ukrainian flag on the coffin of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, during his funeral ceremony, after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy planned to speak Tuesday to U.N. Security Council diplomats outraged by growing evidence that Russian forces have deliberated killed civilians, many of them shot in yards, streets and homes, and their bodies left in the open.
The withdrawal of Russian troops from towns around Ukraine’s capital revealed the corpses, which led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, especially a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies. U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.
