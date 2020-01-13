Youth Theatre Arts workshops offered

Trumbull Recreation Department is offering the following Youth Theatre Arts workshops:

Heroes and Villains for Grades 3-5 — Six Saturdays: Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 (snow day Feb. 29), from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Good vs. the evil in this interactive, drama-filled class where each student will create their own character of a hero or a villain. A short story will be established that shows off each student’s unique powers and capabilities. Characters are devised through interactive, ensemble building and solo theatre activities.

Fee: $130 (non-residents $150). Class size limited to 25.

Theatre Time for Grades K-2 — Five Saturdays: Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 (snow day Feb. 29), from 11 a.m.-noon. This interactive and energy filled class will incorporate many theater games and activities introducing young performers to the ideas of ensemble, pantomime, imagination, and characters. and will utilize various stories throughout the class to build skills

Fee: $100 (non-residents $130). Class size limited to 25.

Workshops will take place in the Madison Middle School auditorium, 630 Madison Ave.

Register at Trumbull Parks and Recreation, 5892 Main St. More information is available on-line: trumbullyouth.org. Email: trumbullyouth@gmail.com or call 203-452-5060.