Youngkin lends millions more to his gubernatorial campaign MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 12:14 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, pose for a photo, during the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon, in McLean, Va. McAuliffe and Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, Thursday, Sept. 16. The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, Thursday, Sept. 16, in a race that is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va. McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season, on Thursday, Sept. 16, in a race that is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. Cliff Owen/AP Show More Show Less
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin each raised more than $11 million in the last two months, but Youngkin loaned his campaign an additional $4.5 million to give himself a significant advantage, according to the most recent campaign-finance reports.
The $4.5 million Youngkin, a GOP businessman making his first run for office, loaned his campaign is on top of $11.2 million he had already lent.
Written By
MATTHEW BARAKAT