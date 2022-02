SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in the Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

Paislee Shultis was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Cayuga Heights, where was was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.