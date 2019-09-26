Young entrepreneurs featured at Trumbull Children’s Business Fair

Dozens of Trumbull’s most entrepreneurial youths will showcase their business skills October 12 at the Trumbull Children’s Business Fair. The event will feature 39 future business leaders between age 5 and 14, and their 22 businesses and will take place at Grace Episcopal Church from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders,” said Acton School of Business founder Jeff Sandefer. “The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers.”

Based on the business fair model introduced by Acton Academy, a non-profit organization, kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. Parents are not allowed to sell on behalf of the entrepreneurs.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Economic & Community Development Director Rina Bakalar are both expected to be in attendance.