Young Chicago students begin return to classroom learning SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 1:52 p.m.
1 of8 Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, second from left, visit a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Parent Gina Lee walks with her son to drop him off at school outside of Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students. The Chicago Teachers Union has opposed reopening over safety concerns. CPS officials say teachers who don't show up without prior approval will be punished. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Anthony Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on as Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks to reporters after visiting preschool classrooms at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A Gas fed heat source is set up to warm teachers outside of Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students. The Chicago Teachers Union has opposed reopening over safety concerns. CPS officials say teachers who don't show up without prior approval will be punished. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Anthony Vazquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson visit a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Preschool students participate in class at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to reporters after visiting preschool classrooms at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks to reporters after visiting preschool classrooms at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Monday was the first day of optional in-person learning for preschoolers and some special education students in Chicago Public Schools after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool) Ashlee Rezin Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools students began their return to the classroom Monday as school doors opened to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students.
The nation’s third-largest district, with about 355,000 students, plans a gradual return to in-person instruction after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-kindergarten and some special education students can return this week or continue online learning. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade have the option Feb. 1. No date has been set for high school students' return.