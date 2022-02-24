Yellowstone starts bison cull as animals migrate to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park captured 37 bison that were migrating outside the park and sent most to slaughter under a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading disease to cattle in neighboring Montana, a park official said Thursday.

Officials are aiming to remove up to 900 of Yellowstone's 5,000 bison this winter through slaughter, relocations and hunting. The goal is to keep the park's herds from growing and prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis, under an agreement between state, federal and tribal officials.