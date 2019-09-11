Yellowstone records over 820,000 visits in August

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park recorded just over 820,000 recreational visits during the month of August and has exceeded 3.1 million visitors for the year so far.

The August numbers are a slight increase from August 2018, while the total visitor numbers for the year is down by about 21,500 from the same period last year.

Visitation to the nation's first national park typically begins to decrease in September with the end of the busy summer tourist season and the onset of winter.

Speaking of winter, accumulating snow was expected Wednesday for areas of Yellowstone, including Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs.