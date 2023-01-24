Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

CHONGWE, Zambia (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.
Yellen, midway through a 10-day tour of Africa, devoted her day to highlighting the agricultural investment potential of underdeveloped African nations, especially as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated worldwide hunger and the cost of food.