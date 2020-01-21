Yale’s New Blue performs Jan. 28

Yale’s oldest women’s a cappella group, The New Blue, will perform on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Trumbull Library. Yale’s oldest women’s a cappella group, The New Blue, will perform on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Trumbull Library. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Yale’s New Blue performs Jan. 28 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m., the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the New Blue.

The New Blue, Yale’s oldest women’s a cappella group, was founded in 1969, the same year that Yale University first admitted undergraduate women. This makes the group, not only Yale's oldest women's a cappella group, but its oldest women's organization of any kind.

In 1969, Fenno Heath, Bill Harwood, and Jim Weber of the Yale Glee Club held the first auditions for a brand new all-women's a cappella singing group. The 11 women who auditioned were accepted into the group. These dynamic women soon dubbed themselves "The New Blue," a name representing a new face of Yale, recasting the mold of Yale's "Old Blue."

As of 2019, the New Blue has traveled from Paris to Hong Kong, St. Louis to Singapore, Miami to London, Texas to Turkey, and beyond. In the past few years, the New Blue has delighted audiences worldwide and has sung for former presidents George Bush and Barack Obama.

Register to guarantee a seat at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.

The concert is free and open to the public.