Yale Whiffenpoofs perform at library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.

Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.

Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.

Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs

Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen