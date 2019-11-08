https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Yale-Whiffenpoofs-perform-at-library-14808036.php
Yale Whiffenpoofs perform at library
The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will hold the following concerts on Sundays at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted. They are free and open to the public.
Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.
Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.
Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs
Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen
View Comments