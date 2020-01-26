Wyoming's governor reiterates support for lodging tax

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's governor is reiterating his support for s a statewide lodging tax to boost state revenue.

A lodging tax is the only new tax he would support, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.

It would make Wyoming's tourism promotion efforts more self-sufficient, Gordon told reporters at the Wyoming Press Association's winter convention in Casper.

A 5% statewide lodging tax passed the Wyoming House but failed in the Senate in 2019, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.

The tax would have generated about $20 million a year.

A four-week legislative session devoted primarily to the state budget begins Feb. 10.