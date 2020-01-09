Wyoming lawmakers to try again with Interstate 80 toll bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers will try again to enact tolls on Interstate 80.

The Legislature's Joint Highways, Transportation and Military Affairs has endorsed an I-80 toll bill for the annual legislative session, which begins Feb. 10.

This year's session is dedicated primarily to the budget. The I-80 toll bill and other legislation not directly related to the state budget will require a two-thirds vote to be introduced.

Lawmakers have been discussing I-80 tolls as a way to raise money for roadwork for at least a decade, KGAB Radio reports.

The tolls would require federal approval and likely take a decade or more to implement.