Wyoming governor asked to join lawsuit against Biden victory

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A group of 32 Wyoming lawmakers and newly elected lawmakers have signed a letter to Republican Gov. Mark Gordon asking him to join other Republican-led states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear attacking election procedures where Democrat Joe Biden won in the November election.

Gordon responded by asking Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look into the case filed in Texas, which seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.