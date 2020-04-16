Wyoming district approves arming rural school employees

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in northeastern Wyoming has approved allowing trained employees to carry concealed firearms at six rural schools.

The employees would need to complete 56 hours of approved training before carrying guns at the Conestoga, Rawhide, Rozet, 4J, Recluse and Little Powder River elementary schools in Campbell County.

Thirty-two hours of training would be live-fire, the Gillette News Record reports.

Participants would need to be at least 80% proficient in a Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy close-range pistol course under the policy approved unanimously by the Campbell County school board Tuesday.

Schools statewide were closed and the school board met by online video conference amid restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think we’ve gone through the right process to fully vet a policy of this sort,” board member Lisa Durgin said.

Nobody spoke against the policy when the meeting was opened for public comment.

A handful of Wyoming school districts have approved similar policies since the state Legislature passed a bill allowing school employees to be armed in 2017.