Wyoming courts extend coronavirus measures through May

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming courts are extending measures to discourage spread of the coronavirus by another seven weeks.

The series of measures announced by the Wyoming Supreme Court in March apply to all state courts in Wyoming. They include suspending many types of in-person proceedings, rescheduling trials, allowing for remote administration of oaths, conducting proceedings by video conference and making paper document filings optional.

Set to expire April 10, the measures will now continue through May, Chief Justice Michael K. Davis said Wednesday.

Wyoming had at least 130 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in 16 of its 23 counties as of Wednesday; 31 of those people had recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness and death.

In other coronavirus developments in Wyoming:

— Three adult patients and one staff member at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, a mental health and chemical dependency treatment facility in Casper, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

— State health officials approved a stay-at-home order sought by Teton County officials. It was the only such order in effect in Wyoming. In deference to the county order, the Jackson Town Council rescinded one they approved Saturday, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.