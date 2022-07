CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge in Wyoming heard arguments Wednesday from a firebombed women's health clinic and others over whether to temporarily block a state abortion ban on the day it took effect.

Attorneys arguing before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, disagreed over whether the Wyoming Constitution provided a right to abortion. The hearing continued into late morning with no immediate ruling from Owens on a requested temporary restraining order against the ban.