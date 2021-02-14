Wyoming Hunger Initiative recognized for student food help

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — When the small-but-mighty team behind first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative heard that the Unaccompanied Students Initiative was having trouble securing healthy, pantry staples for struggling students in Laramie County, they jumped into action to use their food resource connections.
And since being put in touch with the Food Bank of the Rockies about six months ago, Unaccompanied Students Initiative Director Tamara Howard said their organization has been able to secure a steady supply of nutritious food for the students they house who are facing homelessness.