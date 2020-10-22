Wrongful termination suit against Trumbull schools heads for jury trial

The lawsuit between former facilities manager Mark Deming and the Trumbull Board of Education appears to be heading for a jury trial. The lawsuit between former facilities manager Mark Deming and the Trumbull Board of Education appears to be heading for a jury trial. Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wrongful termination suit against Trumbull schools heads for jury trial 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — The wrongful termination lawsuit brought against the Board of Education by its former facilities manager appears to be headed for a jury trial.

Mark Deming filed the suit May 18, alleging the school board breached an express contract in terminating his employment. Deming, who served in the role from June 2014 to February 2020, is represented by former Trumbull First Selectman Timothy Herbst and is seeking damages in excess of $15,000. The school board is represented by Richard J. Buturla of Berchem Moses PC of Milford.

The claim for a jury motion came on Tuesday, the same day Buturla answered Deming’s original complaint. The two sides spent the summer wrangling over the complaint’s wording, with the school board objecting to Herbst’s use of terms like “2014 Annual Contract,” “annual employment contract” and “renewal” in the complaint.

“The use of the word ‘renewal’ and the phrase ‘annual employment contract’ to characterize the nature of the referenced document is misleading as it presumes a legal conclusion for which there is no factual basis,” attorney Paula Anthony of Berchem Moses wrote on Aug. 17.

Herbst objected to Anthony’s request to reword the complaint, countering that the phrase 2014 Annual Contract “simply refers to the document that the plaintiff properly alleges is an annual contract as what the plaintiff alleges it is: an annual contract.”

Similarly, he defended his use of the word “renewal” and “annual employment contract,” writing that the complaint “properly contains the plaintiffs material factual allegations that he had an annual employment contract that was renewed each year.”

On Sept. 21, Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Irene Jacobs sided with Herbst, sustaining all 10 of his objections to Anthony’s requests.

In his response to Deming’s complaint, Buturla admitted Deming’s employment dates, and that Interim Superintendent Ralph Iassogna had informed him that his employment was terminated effective Feb. 7. Buturla also admitted the board received a letter from Herbst, protesting Deming’s termination and informing the members that he believed the board was in breach of contract.

But Buturla and the board deny any contract existed between Deming and the board. While former Superintendent Gary Cialfi had informed Deming in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 that the board had increased his salary for the upcoming year, the three-sentence notes had not mentioned contracts or renewal.

In the original 19-page complaint, Herbst outlined a timeline from Deming’s hiring to his dismissal, arguing the June 19, 2014 letter in which former Superintendent Gary Cialfi informed Deming that he was the board’s choice constituted a contract.

In the letter, Cialfi congratulated Deming and informed him that in addition to an annual salary of $125,000, Deming would also receive benefits, including a $225,000 life insurance policy and a time-off policy that included 20 vacation days, 18 sick days, five personal days, five sick family member days and 14 paid holidays.

The letter was dated June 19, 2014, and Deming signed it the same day. Over the next five years, the board allotted Deming annual salary increases of between 2 percent and 2.35 percent. By 2019, he was earning a salary of $139,163.

Herbst said the 2014 work agreement did not specify that Deming’s employment was at-will.

“Indeed, the board did not ever communicate with the plaintiff that his employment ... was asserted by the Board to be employment at will,” he wrote.

Relying on the annual employment letters, Deming agreed each year to continue his employment with the board, Herbst wote.

This, therefore, was “employment pursuant to an express annual contract of employment, not employment at will,” Herbst asserted.

Deming was hired while Herbst was first selectman, though the hiring was a school board decision. His predecessor Al Barbarotta, sued Herbst, then Trumbull’s First Selectman, for intentional interference after a deal between Barbarotta’s company, AFB Construction Management, and the Trumbull Loves Children preschool fell through. The two sides settled the suit for $20,000 in 2015.