Workshops planned to help nonprofits boost Census awareness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nonprofit organizations in Connecticut have organized a series of workshops in January to help other nonprofit agencies understand the importance of the 2020 Census.

The Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance, Connecticut Council for Philanthropy and Connecticut Data Collaborative are co-sponsoring the Count Me in 2020 Workshop Series to instruct organizations and individuals on how they can help ensure that every person they serve or work with is counted.

Workshops are planned in Middletown, Norwalk, Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford.

“Connecticut's nonprofits have a special role to play in Census 2020,” said Gian-Carl Casa, president and CEO of The Alliance, an organization of nonprofit organizations across Connecticut. “Community nonprofits are trusted voices in the communities they serve and have the relationships needed to reach people in every neighborhood and region of our state.”

For every resident not counted, Connecticut officials estimate the state loses an estimated $2,900 to other states. That's money that can be spent on roads, schools, public works and various assistance programs. The 2020 Census begins in March.

The free workshops will be led by U.S. Census Bureau staff and open to all nonprofits. They're scheduled to be held on Jan. 10 in Middletown at Marc Community Resources; Jan. 14 in Norwalk at Fairfield County's Community Foundation; Jan. 16 in Waterbury at Connecticut Counseling Centers; Jan. 22 in New Haven at the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven and Jan. 29 in Hartford at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Registration is required.

The state has also formed a statewide Complete Count Committee to coordinate state efforts for the 2020 Census. More than 100 municipalities have formed local committees.