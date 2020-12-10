Worker groups pan NC labor chief on refusing new COVID rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina worker and civil rights advocates are unhappy with the outgoing state labor commissioner's refusal to put more regulations upon employers they say will protect employees from COVID-19.

Representatives of the groups that petitioned Commissioner Cherie Berry unsuccessfully this fall planned a virtual news conference for Thursday. They say the rules are needed to improve unsafe conditions for employees in manufacturing and food processing plants. State health department numbers show there's been over 300 case clusters of COVID-19 at workplaces since the spring and more than 30 related deaths.

Berry wrote last month that continuing to educate employers and workers about controlling the virus' spread is a better solution than issuing punitive regulations. She also said case statistics indicate the virus threat is everywhere and not necessarily a “occupational hazard."

Berry declined to run for reelection after 20 years at the job. Another Republican, Josh Dobson, succeeds her next month.