SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Agency said this week it has fined a Dundee winery $11,100 for alleged violations of confined space rules after an investigation into the death of a worker.

A worker at Corus Estates & Vineyards LLC, also known as 12th & Maple Wine Co., was found unresponsive Feb. 1 in an empty 30,000-gallon wine tank, the Statesman Journal reported.