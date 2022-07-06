Work at a school or nonprofit? You could erase student loans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
NEW YORK (AP) — When Melissa Martinez applied to have her student loan debt forgiven more than a decade ago, the U.S. Department of Education told her she was ineligible.
Martinez, a professor, tried again this past year and managed to erase the last $6,000 she owed for her doctorate. She wasn’t alone — according to new federal figures, more than 145,000 borrowers have had the remainder of their federal student loan debt canceled through a program for people who work for schools, governments or nonprofits.