Woman shoots 20-month-old daughter during food order dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman shot and wounded her 20-month-old daughter during a dispute with a neighbor over a food delivery order.

The girl was sitting in a car Monday evening on the city’s westside when she was struck, according to Detroit police.

The child’s mother arrived home and confronted the neighbor after learning her food order was taken. She pulled and fired a gun after the neighbor allegedly grabbed a hammer, police said.

She was arrested. Police said she has a concealed pistol license.

Her daughter was in critical condition at a hospital.