DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

SEATTLE (AP) — A Mount Vernon woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Whatcom and Skagit counties that led to two overdoses, including the death of a Bellingham 17-year-old in 2019.

Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez, 22, faces five to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle, prosecutors said in a press release, the Bellingham Herald reported.