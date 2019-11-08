Woman hospitalized after fire at Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Waterloo woman was taken to a hospital after a fire at her home.

Firetrucks were dispatched to the house a little before 10 p.m. Thursday, and firefighters say flames were coming through some windows as they arrived. The woman already had escaped.

She reported that a space heater had caught some bedding and other items on fire in her room on the ground floor.

Her name hasn't been released.