Woman found stabbed to death in Philadelphia apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Firefighters found a woman stabbed to death after extinguishing a fire in an apartment in the city's Brewerytown section.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire with people trapped inside around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

After they put out the flames, police said firefighters discovered a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was found cutting his wrists, police said. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Police have not said who stabbed the woman. No names have been released.

Two other people escaped the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.