Woman faces 15 years in prison in DUI crash that killed 2

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A woman who was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she lost control of her SUV killing two of her passengers pleaded no contest to second-degree murder charges. She faces 15 years to life in prison, authorities said Wednesday.
Lauren Davis, who had a history of driving under the influence, pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of second-degree murder for the 2017 deaths of Violet Campbell, 16, and Alexis Garcia, 25, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley announced.