Woman dies in car crash trying to avoid dogs on highway
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — New York State police say a woman who swerved to avoid hitting two dogs on an upstate highway died after her vehicle struck the animals, overturned and ejected her.
Police say 46-year-old Georgette Potter, of North Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene on I-190 in Niagara Falls early Thursday morning.
Investigators say Potter wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the Jeep Wrangler at the time of the collision.
The highway was closed for about three hours while authorities investigated.
It isn't clear what happened to the dogs.
