Woman continues search for sister who went missing in 1985

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Toni Brooke wants to bring her sister’s body home for a proper burial, but to get that closure for herself and her 79-year-old mother, someone needs to come forward with a clue.

Her sister Leann Faulk was reported missing in Prince George’s County on Nov. 16, 1985. The case was investigated as a homicide, but Faulk’s body was never found. Brooke said they believe she is dead.

“That’s a long time for a family to wonder what happened to a loved one,” Brooke said. “I would like to see her brought home for my mom.”

Working with the Maryland Missing Persons Network, she is trying to raise awareness of the case in hopes that someone with information leading to Faulk’s body will come forward.

Faulk had just moved away from home and to her own place in Hyattsville and was a few weeks away from her 22nd birthday when she went missing. She was last seen near Oxon Hill.

“She was just starting to live her life when somebody chose to take it,” Brooke said.

Brooke, who lives in Edgewater, planned on returning to the area over the weekend to post missing persons posters. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the location and recovery of Faulk’s remains.

People who were in their early 20s at the time are much older now, Brooke said. Maybe someone grew a conscience. Or maybe someone heard something from someone else.

Faulk’s disappearance was discussed Thursday during an online meeting of volunteers from the Maryland Missing Persons Network. Monika Barilla said the group has focused on three cases in the last three months, discussing different ways to stir up clues in each.

Barilla said they review cases from the beginning, complete background checks, look at the evidence, brainstorm strategic locations to post flyers and reach out to people who might know something, such as a suspect’s ex-partner. In the age of COVID-19 they can’t meet in person, so they are cyber sleuthing instead, Barilla said.

“Your head really gets spinning because there are so many things you can look at,” she said.

She was introduced to the network because a friend of hers disappeared 15 years ago, she said. The goal of the group is to bring families closure. She said she understands what that kind of suffering feels like, and wants to do whatever she can to help.

“Knowing that the word is getting out there also gives the families hope that somebody knows something,” she said.

They have held vigils in the past for Faulk, but cannot this year due to the pandemic, Brooke said.

Brooke said Faulk loved dancing, her family and helped care for her nieces and nephews.

“And there are so many of them she never got a chance to meet,” she said.