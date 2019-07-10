Woman charged with threatening ex with knife

A Stratford woman is facing charges after police said she threatened her ex-boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument in Trumbull over his alleged cheating several years before.

On June 29, Bridgeport police informed Trumbull officers of an apparent domestic incident that had occurred in Trumbull. The alleged victim had been examined at Bridgeport Hospital.

According to reports, the victim and his ex-girlfriend are no longer together but the two share custody of their children. Police said the man had dropped the children off in Trumbull when his ex, later identified as Griselmarie Alemar, 34, said she wanted to talk to him.

The victim said Alemar accused him of having cheated on her while they were dating, then began shoving and hitting him. When the man tried to leave she allegedly preventing him from leaving, then when he tried to call police she grabbed his phone away and began punching him, causing a small cut on his lower eyelid. When he attempted again to call police, he said she threatened him with a kitchen knife before he was able to get out of the house and drive himself to the hospital.

Alemar was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and two counts of risk of injury to a child. Bond was $75,000 for court July 1.

Stolen car

Police have recovered a 1997 Honda Accord allegedly stolen from the Lord & Taylor parking lot at the Westfield mall May 5.

According to reports, Anthony Lopez-Nieves, 29, was arrested by Bridgeport police June 5 in connection with a string of car thefts. When Trumbull police interviewed him, he admitted having driven an accomplice to the mall and the accomplice had stolen the Accord, which was valued at $1,300. Police said he then told them the car was parked at the P.T. Barnum apartment complex, and officers found and recovered the vehicle.

Lopez-Nieves was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Bond was $15,000 for court July 1.

Shoplifting

A 25-year-old Bridgeport woman is facing charges after an alleged shoplifting incident at Macy’s July 2.

Police said the suspect, Ebony Ivory Brown, concealed $1,052 worth of merchandise in her clothing, then attempted to leave the store. Security staff witnessed Brown using a magnetic tool to remove the security tags, police said.

Brown was charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device. Bond was $1,000 for court July 10.