Woman charged in death of foster child, 2, in her care

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman faces charges in connection with the 2015 death of a 2-year-old foster child in her care and injuries to a second toddler in her custody, prosecutors say.

Kimberly Malpass, 39, of Auburn, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on reckless endangerment of a child and misleading a police investigation charges, according to a statement from the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

Both children were found unresponsive in Malpass' home on Aug. 15, 2015, authorities said.

They were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heat stroke where Avalena Conway-Coxon was pronounced dead.

The second child, who was 22 months old, was in a coma for several weeks and suffered lifelong injuries, according to the district attorney's office.

The state medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of Avalena's death.

A review of the case by the state Department of Children and Families found a “policy breakdown” that led to the licensing of the foster home.

It could not immediately be determined if Malpass had an attorney.