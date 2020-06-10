Woman arrested in connection with looting of Spokane store

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Spokane, Washington, have made their first arrest in connection with the looting of a downtown Nike store that occurred amid protests against police brutality on May 31.

The Spokesman-Review reports that 18-year-old Nevaeah Loftice of Spokane is accused of stealing a jacket from the store after others smashed the windows and began streaming inside.

Loftice was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on Saturday before she was released on her own recognizance. Police have recommended charges of second-degree commercial burglary and third-degree theft.

According to court records, she publicly admitted to stealing the jacket in a live video and comments on Facebook.

About two dozen people, nearly all from the Spokane area, have been arrested in connection with the protesting and rioting on May 31 in the eastern Washington city. The protests were triggered by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis.