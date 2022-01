AP

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of throwing two of her children into a lake has been indicted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 33, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 10-month-old Joshua Calif Black, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Conviction on that charge would bring an automatic sentence of life in prison.