Wolf heads into last budget season with flush state coffers MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 10:45 a.m.
FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks after signing budget legislation June 30, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. Marc Levy/AP
FILE - Greater Johnstown High School graduate Carl Gilpatrick stands after receiving his diploma during an outdoor commencement exercise at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown, Pa., Monday, June 15, 2020. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP, File) John Rucosky/AP
FILE - Rows of school buses are parked at their terminal, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Zelienople, Pa. Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - Shown are lockers at South Philadelphia High School, Sept. 9, 2013, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is sitting on a fat budget reserve, a healthy and growing surplus, and billions in unspent federal coronavirus relief cash.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, about to deliver his eighth and final state budget proposal to lawmakers, says Pennsylvania's flush accounts make this a “magical year" in “budget surplus territory” that won't require higher taxes or spending cuts.