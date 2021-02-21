With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak LUCA BRUNO, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 9:38 a.m.
1 of16 Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. The next day the area became a red zone, locked down and cutoff from the rest of Italy with soldiers standing at roadblocks keeping anyone from entering of leaving. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small town of Codogno, Italy one year ago on February 21st, 2020. With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked the passing of one year since their country experienced the first known COVID-19 locally spread cases in the West. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 FILE - in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 filer, nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe tends to a patient in a COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. Pope Francis and Italy's president have marked the nation's first annual day to honor doctors, nurses and other health care workers, exactly a year after the nation's first known native case of COVID-19 emerged. In a message to honor those caring for COVID-19 patients, Frances hailed the "generous involvement, at times heroic, of the profession lived as mission." Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death.
Towns in Italy's north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed virus dead, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain. Experts say the virus also killed many others who were never tested.