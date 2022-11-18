With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account

Twitter is in chaos. Elon Musk, its new owner, has decimated its staff and this week gave those remaining an ultimatum — work grueling hours and be “extremely hardcore ” or leave. Hundreds chose the latter and headed for the door.
There are already signs that the exodus is stressing the system. Some users noticed problems receiving texts to sign in with two-step verification. Test pages are showing up in the wild. Some users are seeing a renewed barrage of spam in direct messages and on their feed, while others complain of receiving new replies to long-deleted tweets and seeing saved tweet drafts disappear. Still, the bird site is chugging along.