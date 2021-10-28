With Manfred's support, Braves bring chop to World Series CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 2:02 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Saturday, April 10, 2021 file photo, Atlanta Braves fans do the Tomahawk Chop during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta. As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Atlanta Braves fan gesture during the first inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting in force.
After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names considered racist and offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on — with the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.