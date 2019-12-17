Wisconsin state troopers contract not up for approval

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A contract giving most Wisconsin state troopers a 2% pay increase with a much larger bump for starting salaries is in jeopardy after it was not scheduled Tuesday for approval by a special legislative committee controlled by Republicans.

The Joint Committee on Employment Relations was scheduled to meet Wednesday to approve 2% pay raises in each of the next two years for state employees and workers at the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus. The troopers' contract, which would include retroactive pay increases of 2% for 2018 and 2019, was not included.

Republican senators were concerned about the double-digit percentage increase in pay for starting salaries and wanted more time to review it, said Angela Roidt, spokeswoman for Republican Senate President Roger Roth. Roidt said she didn't know if the contract would be voted on at a later date.

Roth and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos co-chair the committee that's meeting Wednesday. Vos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The troopers' deal would raise starting salaries from about $44,000 a year to nearly $54,000. That is an increase of about 23%. It's designed to bring troopers in line with other law enforcement agencies. Police officers in Milwaukee, Madison, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, La Crosse, Green Bay and a host of other agencies all have higher starting salaries.