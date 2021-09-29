Wisconsin signs $17M contract to update unemployment system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has entered into a nearly $17 million, multi-year contract with software development company Flexion to update the antiquated system for paying unemployment claims that was overwhelmed last year during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state announced Wednesday.
Federal funds are being used to pay for the entire computer upgrade project, which the state Department of Workforce Development estimates will cost about $90 million, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.