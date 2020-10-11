Wisconsin officials confirm nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday confirmed 2,676 new positive tests of the coronavirus, lifting the number of cases over the weekend to more than 5,400 and the overall total to more than 150,000.

More than 50,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last three weeks, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

The update shows that about 29,000 of the cases remain active, or more than 19% of total cases. Officials confirmed seven new deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began.

The state reached a new all-time high in its seven-day average of the percent of positive tests at 18.6%, officials said. Hospitalizations rose by 79 in the last day.

There were about 583 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.