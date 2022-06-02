Wisconsin, national Democrats launch coordinated campaign

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday announced a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history, with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
The effort dubbed Forward for Wisconsin is a partnership that includes the state and national Democratic parties, Evers' campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Democrats promised to target rural parts of the state, which have been trending toward Republicans in recent elections.