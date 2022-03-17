Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 6:24 p.m.
1 of4 Chandler Halderson is escorted into the Dane County Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Halderson, convicted of killing his parents last summer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Kayla Wolf/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Circuit Judge John Hyland sentences Chandler Halderson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. Halderson was convicted of killing his parents last summer. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Kayla Wolf/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Chandler Halderson looks over a victim impact statement with defense attorney Catherine Dorl during his sentencing hearing, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. Halderson, convicted of killing his parents last summer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Kayla Wolf/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Chandler Halderson reads a statement during his sentencing hearing, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Dane County Circuit Court in Madison, Wis. Halderson, convicted of killing his parents last summer, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Kayla Wolf/AP Show More Show Less
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.
Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.