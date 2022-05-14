Wisconsin chairman rescinds killer's parole at Evers request

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Parole Commission's leader agreed Friday to rescind a convicted murderer's parole at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' request after the governor came under criticism from rival Republicans looking to unseat him in November.
Evers sent a letter Friday to John Tate, the commission's chairman, asking him to reconsider 54-year-old Douglas Balsewicz's parole. He was set to be released from prison as soon as Tuesday after serving less than 25 years of his 80-year sentence for the 1997 stabbing death of his wife, Johanna Balsewicz. Evers lacks the power to rescind an convict's parole on his own.