Wisconsin court's open records ruling decried as gutting law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday issued a ruling limiting when people who sue over open records requests can recover attorney's fees, a decision that the court's liberals and advocates for open government decried as gutting the law.
The court ruled 4-3 that if an entity decides to release records after being sued, the requester can be awarded attorney's fees only if a court issues a ruling. Previously, the requester could recover attorney's fees if the lawsuit was determined to be a reason for the release of the records.