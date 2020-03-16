Wisconsin congresswoman self-quarantining for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Wisconsin, said Monday that she came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result she is self-quarantining herself.

Moore said on Twitter that she was informed on Sunday night that a person she came into contact with on March 8 had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Moore said she did not physically contact the person and after consulting with congressional doctors was told her risk for contracting COVID-19 was low.

“While I have not shown any symptoms, I will follow guidance from public health officials and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to protect others from potential exposure,” said Moore, 68. “I understand that everyone cannot afford to self-quarantine for fear of losing their jobs and falling behind on bills. And not every job can be done remotely.”

Several other politicians, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, have gone into self-quarantine after being around people who have tested positive for the virus. President Donald Trump came into contact with multiple people who have the virus, but the president tested negative.