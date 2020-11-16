Wisconsin congressman quarantines after mom's positive test

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat who represents the Madison area in Congress, said Monday that he has been in quarantine since Nov. 10 after his 91-year-old mother tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pocan said in a statement that he drove with his mother for two hours on Nov. 9 to move her into a nursing home. The next day, he found out she had tested positive for COVID-19 from a test she took Nov. 4.

Pocan tested negative on Friday and plans to have another test at the end of the week.

Pocan said his mother was asymptomatic and has shown no signs of the disease. Pocan said he worse a mask in the vehicle while he transported her.

Wisconsin has logged more than 312,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,637 deaths since the pandemic began. There were 2,096 people hospitalized as of Sunday, just below a record high set on Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. There were 1,522 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins.

“Cases in Wisconsin continue to rise weekly and we need federal and state action to help protect our communities immediately,” Pocan said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay at home when possible and wear a mask whenever they are in contact with others. Only together can we stop the spread of this deadly pandemic.”