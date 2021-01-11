Wisconsin Senate GOP introduces its own COVID-19 bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans unveiled their own scaled-back COVID-19 response plan on Monday, a measure that goes father than Gov. Tony Evers wanted in many areas but that takes out several provisions he opposed that were in a bill passed by the Assembly last week.

The same bill must pass both the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Evers before becoming law. Evers has voiced opposition to the Assembly bill and while he had no immediate reaction to the Senate version, it contains provisions he opposes like limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers.